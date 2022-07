Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign today, Flees to Maldives | Oneindia News *news

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives ahead of expected resignation.

Rajapaksa was received by Maldivian government officials at the Velana airport in Male.

Watch the video to know more.

#SriLankanPresident #RajapaksaResigns #Maldives