Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting President of Sri Lanka, Watch | Oneindia News *News

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is sworn in as the interim President after Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday.
#SriLanka #RanilWickremesinghe #EconomicCrisis
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is sworn in as the interim President after Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday.
#SriLanka #RanilWickremesinghe #EconomicCrisis
Watch VideoSri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in Friday as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to..
Sri Lanka’s sovereign-debt crisis has plunged the economy into a crisis and sparked months of political turmoil and public..