Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting President of Sri Lanka, Watch | Oneindia News *News

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is sworn in as the interim President after Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday.

#SriLanka #RanilWickremesinghe #EconomicCrisis