PM: Any of leadership candidates would 'wipe the floor' with Starmer

Boris Johnson says any of the eight candidates currently standing for Conservative Party leader would "wipe the floor" with "Captain Crasheroony Snoozefest", after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister faces "an uncertain future and a mortgage-sized decorators bill" during PMQs.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn