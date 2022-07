Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi out of Tory leadership race

Sir Graham Brady announces the results of the first ballot in the Conservative leadership contest which sees Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi eliminated from the race after failing to get the 30 votes required to enter the next stage.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn