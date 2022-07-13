Race To Replace Boris: One of These SIX Will Be Next PM

Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi have been knocked out of the contest for the next leader of the Conservative party after they failed to secure 30 supporters in Wednesday’s first round of voting among Tory MPs.

Despite a Covid fine and his wife’s controversial tax status, Former chancellor Rishi Sunak leads the pack of candidates, securing 88 votes.

With 67 votes, Penny Mordaunt was second past the post, but according to a YouGov poll, she is the most popular amoung Tory party members.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is currently in third position to take the top job, performing worse than expected.

The three other candidates still in the race are Kemi Badenoch with 40 votes, Tom Tugendhat with 37 supporters and Suella Braverman coming in the last position with 32.

Report by Braybrooks.

