Netflix Teams Up With Microsoft for Ad-Supported Subscription Plan

Netflix Teams Up With Microsoft , for Ad-Supported Subscription Plan.

Netflix Teams Up With Microsoft , for Ad-Supported Subscription Plan.

CNBC reports that both companies made the announcement on July 13.

.

CNBC reports that both companies made the announcement on July 13.

.

Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our needs as we together build a new ad supported offering.

, Greg Peters, Netflix COO, via statement .

Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our needs as we together build a new ad supported offering.

, Greg Peters, Netflix COO, via statement .

More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members, Greg Peters, Netflix COO, via statement .

In April, Netflix announced it would be rolling out an ad-supported tier at a cheaper price.

It's expected to be available by the end of 2022.

Netflix had also considered partnering with Google and Comcast.

Netflix had also considered partnering with Google and Comcast.

Netflix had also considered partnering with Google and Comcast.

But as CNBC points out, Microsoft isn't affiliated with a competing streaming service.

Google owns YouTube, and Comcast owns Peacock.

.

Google owns YouTube, and Comcast owns Peacock.

.

Netflix COO Greg Peters says the ad tier still requires "much to work through,".

But as subscriber counts have stalled and shares have dropped over 70% year-to-date, the move seems to make sense for the streaming giant