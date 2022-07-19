USWNT Beats Canada in CONCACAF W Championship

According to Bleacher Report, the United States Women's National Team has clinched their spot in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In their game against Canada on July 18, Alex Morgan scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute to lead the Americans to their 1-0 victory.

It was Morgan's third goal of the tournament.

The win secures the U.S. a spot as one of two CONCACAF representatives in Paris.

Canada will have a chance at the other spot when they face Jamaica in a September 2023 playoff.

Third-place finisher Jamaica beat Costa Rica 1-0 on July 18.

The U.S. is currently ranked No.

1 by FIFA in addition to being defending World Cup champions.

Canada is ranked No.

6 by FIFA while also being defending Olympic champions.

