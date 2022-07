Sunak campaign speech: The system in Westminster is broken

Leadership candidate Rishi Sunak says the system is "broken" and that "no amount of undeliverable promises are going to change that".

The slight dig at Liz Truss came during his campaign speech in Grantham.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn