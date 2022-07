Rishi Sunak Faces Liz Truss as Second Leadership Debate Cut Short

The second Conservative leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss was halted unexpectedly after host Kate McCann collapsed.

A message on TalkTV and The Sun's stream read: "We're sorry for the disruption to this programme", following the incident.

TalkTV said McCann was "fine" but the channel had been given medical advice not to continue.

Report by Barberl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn