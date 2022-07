Liz Truss tight-lipped ahead of TV debate with Rishi Sunak

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss ignored reporters' questions as she left home this morning.

She will face her leadership rival Rishi Sunak in a televised debate at 9pm this evening.

Report by Buseld.

