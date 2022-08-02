Truss says public sector pay cut policy was ‘misinterpreted’

Liz Truss says her proposal to cut the wages of public sector workers outside of London and the South East has been “misinterpreted”.

Her proposal to slash £8.8 billion from public sector pay if she becomes prime minister has been abandoned after warnings from senior Conservatives that it would be "levelling down" the nation by leaving nurses, police officers and teachers poorer.

Report by Jonesia.

