Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut after being accused of assaulting a woman | Oneindia News*News

The political functionary, Shrikant Tyagi, booked in a molestation case, was finally arrested today from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, after a four-day chase.
#ShirkantTyagi #ShirkantTyagiArrested #Meerut
BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi has been on the run since he was booked for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman. On Monday, the..