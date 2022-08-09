Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut after being accused of assaulting a woman | Oneindia News*News
The political functionary, Shrikant Tyagi, booked in a molestation case, was finally arrested today from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, after a four-day chase.

