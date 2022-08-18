Deshaun Watson Is Suspended and Fined After Settlement Between NFL, NFLPA

The settlement came after Watson was accused of sexually assaulting 24 massage therapists since March 2021.

Watson will be suspended for 11 regular season games with no pay.

He's also being fined $5 million and will take part in "a professional evaluation by behavioral experts and will follow their treatment program.".

Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner, said, "Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL.".

Watson issued conflicting statements after news of the settlement, taking "accountability" for his actions yet maintaining his innocence.

I take accountability for the decisions I made.

My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team, Deshaun Watson, via statement.

I continue to stand on my innocence and keep pushing forward and always stood on not disrespecting or sexually assaulting anyone, Deshaun Watson, via statement.

Watson also issued an apology last week prior to the settlement.

I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation, Deshaun Watson, via statement