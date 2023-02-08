NATO Chief Calls China's Spy Program a 'Global Security' Threat

NATO Chief Calls , China's Spy Program , a 'Global Security' Threat.

On February 8, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg warned that China's surveillance flight program represents a threat to global security.

.

Fox News reports that the warning was issued after United States intelligence found that China's spy balloons had traveled over five continents.

Stoltenberg made the statement while responding to questions during a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

.

Earlier on February 8, the Pentagon stated that the U.S. had confirmed Chinese surveillance craft over Europe, North America, South America and across Asia.

.

According to Stoltenberg, China's surveillance program highlights the need for international security organizations like NATO.

.

According to Stoltenberg, China's surveillance program highlights the need for international security organizations like NATO.

.

Stoltenberg added that China represents a threat to not only national security, but "global security.".

The Chinese balloon over the United States confirms a pattern of Chinese behavior, where we see China over the last years has invested heavily in new military capabilities, including different types of surveillance and intelligence platforms, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO General Secretary, via Fox News.

The Chinese balloon over the United States confirms a pattern of Chinese behavior, where we see China over the last years has invested heavily in new military capabilities, including different types of surveillance and intelligence platforms, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO General Secretary, via Fox News.

And we’ve also seen increased Chinese intelligence activities in Europe — again, different platforms. They use satellites, they use cyber, and, as we’ve seen over the United States, also balloons, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO General Secretary, via Fox News.

Since shooting down a surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, U.S.-China relations have soured, with Beijing rejecting a request to speak with Washington.

Again, it demonstrates why for the Department of Defense that China remains the pacing challenge and something that will continue to stay focused on, Air Force Brig.

Gen.

Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, via Fox News