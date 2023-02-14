T-Mobile Experiences Service Outages Across US

T-Mobile Experiences , Service Outages Across US.

T-Mobile Experiences , Service Outages Across US.

According to Associated Press, T-Mobile customers reported widespread outages late on Feb.

13.

According to Associated Press, T-Mobile customers reported widespread outages late on Feb.

13.

Many customers took to Twitter to say that their service had been put in "SOS mode" and they could only make emergency calls.

T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray took to Twitter to address the outage on Feb.

14.

We have seen significant improvement and are operating at near normal levels.

, Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology, via Twitter.

Our teams continue to monitor and we greatly appreciate everyone’s patience.

We apologize for any impacts this issue may have had for our customers, Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology, via Twitter.

AP reports that T-Mobile has yet to provide more details regarding the cause or extent of the issue.

According to Downdetector.com, there were over 69,000 outages reported within a two-hour span.

Users appear to have been affected in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida.

Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina.

Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

Service appears to have now been restored