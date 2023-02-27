PM and von der Leyen announce new Brexit trade agreement

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a "decisive breakthrough" on post-Brexit rules will remove trade barriers for Northern Ireland and give the UK a "veto" on EU law.

He confirmed details of the controversially-named 'Windsor Framework' alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who said the agreement would allow for a stronger relationship between the UK and EU.

Report by Alibhaiz.

