Immigration minister defends migrant bill

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick defends the Illegal Migration Bill announced in the House of Commons on Tuesday saying "we are in a crisis" and that "if you come here illegally…you will be removed." The controversial bill announced by the home secretary will allow authorities to deport most people arriving illegally on British shores within 28 days and ban them from seeking British citizenship in the future and has come under cross party criticism from back benchers and the Labour party.

Report by Nelsonr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn