Arrest warrant issued for Putin for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, alleging that he oversaw the forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general says more than 16,000 Ukrainian children were forcibly deported and that the figure could be much higher.

Russia calls the warrant “outrageous and unacceptable.” NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin has the latest.