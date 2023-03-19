Amritpal Singh reported arrested in Nakodar says sources, Police says no arrest made | Oneindia News
Amritpal Singh reported arrested in Nakodar says sources, Police says no arrest made | Oneindia News

Khalistani supporter Amirpal Singh is reportedly arrested in Nakodar area of Punjab, however, the police have said that there was no arrest made and Singh is still at large.

#AmritpalSingh #WarisPunjabde #Punjabpolice