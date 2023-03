Amritpal Singh Arrest:154 people arrested for 'disturbing' peace amid Chaos in Punjab| Oneindia News

As fugitive Amritpal Singh continues to evade police for the fifth consecutive day, Punjab Police on Tuesday said they have arrested 154 people for disturbing 'peace and harmony' in the state.

The Punjab Police also released several photographs of the Khalistan sympathiser, including some in which he is not wearing a turban, and sought the help of the public to arrest him.

