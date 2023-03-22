Afghanistan and Pakistan rocked by a powerful 6.5 quake, 1 1 people reported dead | Oneindia News
11 people were reported dead and around 100 people were injured in the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that jolted Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The tremors were felt in parts of India too.

