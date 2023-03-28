RT News - March 28 2023 (20:00 MSK)

Violent clashes flare up in Israel despite the government agreeing to put its controversial judicial reform on hold, after massive protests engulfed the country.

The West is dodging an international probe into the Nord Stream attack despite overwhelming evidence of its role.

That is Moscow's assertion as the UN Security Council fails to pass a Russian-Chinese resolution for an independent investigation.

Amid growing turbulence in the US and global economy.

We discuss why many more countries are choosing to ditch the dollar with our panel of guests.