RT News - March 29 2023 (09:00 MSK)

Iran's foreign minister, on a visit to Moscow, denounces US economic pressure as an act of terrorism.

RT's Roman Kosarev observes an international volunteer brigade in the Donbass as they utilize drone warfare in their fight for the key town of Avdeevka.

The EU lashes out at Burkina Faso for suspending the state broadcaster France 24.

That's after it aired an interview with a reputed al-Qaeda leader, causing uproar among locals.