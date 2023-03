Pope Francis Remains Hospitalized

Peter’s Square is being prepared for Holy week and Easter services, but unfortunately the Pope has been hospitalized with a respiratory infection.He is being treated at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, but is reportedly resting peacefully.

In a statement, Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis’ quote, “Clinical picture is progressively improving and he is continuing with his planned treatment.” Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.