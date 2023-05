LABOUR: Dominic Raab's response to report was 'alarming'

Labour's Pat McFadden describes Dominic Raab's response to an independent report into bullying claims as 'alarming' and says failure to take responsibility is 'deeply unhealthy' for democracy.

Report by Rowlandi.

