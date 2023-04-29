Delhi Police file 2 FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh amid wrestler protests | Oneindia News
Yesterday, the Delhi Police registered an FIR over Sexual harassment allegations levelled by several women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

