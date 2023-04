WFI chief Sexual allegations: Wrestlers are back to protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar | Oneindia News

Top Indian wrestlers are back at Delhi's Jantar Mantar with a fresh police complaint.

Seven women wrestlers have filed a Sexual harassment complaint against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Connaught Place police station in Central Delhi.

