SC gives notice to Delhi Police on wrestlers’ plea seeking FIR against WFI ex-chief | Oneindia News

Today, the Supreme Court sought the Delhi Police's response to the complainants' request for a case against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

