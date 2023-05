Jill Biden joins Rishi Sunak for Downing Street Coronation party

First Lady Jill Biden has joined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Downing Street for one of the many Big Lunch street parties being held across the country to mark the King's Coronation.

Report by Etemadil.

