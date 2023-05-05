Jill Biden arrives in London for King’s coronation

US First Lady Dr Jill Biden has arrived in London ahead of the King’s coronation.

Dr Biden was greeted at 10 Downing Street by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty.

Joe Biden has faced criticism for not attending, although no US President has ever been to a British coronation.

When Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, Dwight Eisenhower sent envoys to represent him.

The White House says President Biden is keen to meet King Charles in Britain at a later date.

Report by Jonesia.

