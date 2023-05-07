20230507 Sunday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Sunday: DeSantis Doubles Disney, Deny Asylum to Country Hoppers, Horse wins RACE!, Cop saves Mall, Iran steals Oil, Town Finally Dislikes Drugs, Car Crash Nowhere Near YOU, Danish Cali town ruined be ABCXYZ-, Weird Court on Trump Case, Christie Waddles to Spotlight again, Good People Leave Austin, Ukraine Nuclear, Reparations are Out of Time, Racist Slip MLB Pink Slip, Fart Spray hehehe, NYC News No One Cares, No more King Charles: Bye Brits!

...and so much more Click Bait.} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.