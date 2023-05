Pakistan: Section 144 imposed as protests erupt after former PM Imran Khan’s arrest | Oneindia News

Section 144 is imposed across Pakistan after former PM Imran Khan was arrested by rangers from Islamabad High Court; Supreme Court in Sri Lanka decriminalizes homosexuality; Russia Victory Day 2023: Annual military parade held at Red Square in Moscow; Israel-Palestine Conflict: Fresh Israeli air attacks in Gaza kills 12.

#Paksitan #ImranKhan #Section144