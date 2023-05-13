Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome for talks with the Pope and Italian leaders in his first visit to the EU and NATO nation since Russia's full-scale invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome for talks with the Pope and Italian leaders in his first visit to the EU and NATO nation since Russia's full-scale invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries..
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a private audience with Pope Francis. During their 40-minute talk, they discussed issues..