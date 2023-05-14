Bangladesh and Myanmar are braced for extreme weather as Cyclone Mocha set to make landfall

Cyclone Mocha is expected to hit Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday with meteorologists warning it will bring extreme weather as it comes in from the sea.
Severe cyclone Mocha made landfall in Bangladesh near Coxbazar and North Myanmar coast on Sunday afternoon. Heavy rains and strong..
The cyclone is forecast to hit near the border with Bangladesh, close to the world’s largest refugee camp. Hundreds of thousands..