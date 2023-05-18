20230518 Thursday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Thursday: Nobody Cares about Meghan Markle Harry, Expensive Historical Bible, Australian Police?

Who cares?

Wait!

Tased 97yr Woman, Mom Dead, No one knows Hinge, Naked Man in Florida, Boris Johnson Macron wait... BRITS!

Who cares, Archaeologists No one Cares, DeSantis Not Transparent about 2024, Biden/Japan/G7/Hiroshima, Girl Shot in Arizona, AOC ...and so much more Click Bait.} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.