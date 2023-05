Leaders of the G7 lay wreaths at Hiroshima memorial site

Leaders of the G7, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President lay wreaths - ahead of the G7 Summit - at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum - the site which marks an atomic bomb killing thousands in 1945.

Report by Rowlandi.

