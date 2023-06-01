Senate Blocks Biden's Debt Relief Program Ahead of Crucial Supreme Court Decision

On June 1, the Senate blocked , President Joe Biden's , student loan relief program.

NBC reports that the decision, made mostly along party lines, also ends the Biden administration's pause on federal student loan payments.

Last month, the White House warned that the president would veto the resolution if it made it to his desk.

This resolution is an unprecedented attempt to undercut our historic economic recovery and would deprive more than 40 million hard-working Americans of much-needed student debt relief, White House, via statement.

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to make rulings on two cases revolving around Biden's proposed debt relief plan later this month.

NBC reports that the highly-anticipated Supreme Court decision represents the debt relief plan's biggest test, as Conservatives control a majority of the highest court.

Republican and Conservative opponents of the legislation argue that it is unfair to taxpayers who already paid off their loans or didn't attend college.

According to an estimate by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, repealing the program would lower the deficit by nearly $315 billion over the next ten years.

According to an estimate by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, repealing the program would lower the deficit by nearly $315 billion over the next ten years.

The Biden administration has countered that the cost of higher education has become a "lifelong burden" on low- and middle-income families in the U.S. Biden has argued that his debt relief program would offer borrowers "breathing room" following the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.