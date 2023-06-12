Ukraine War: Kyiv recaptures 3 villages in Donetsk | What is a Counteroffensive | Oneindia News

Almost a week after the launch of the counteroffensive operations by Ukraine, the Ukrainian side has claimed that its army has recaptured three villages in the Donetsk region.

However, the progress comes at a tragic cost, as three people were killed and at least 23 others were wounded when Russia shelled a rescue boat that was evacuating civilians from Russian-controlled territory, according to the Kherson region prosecutors’ office.

