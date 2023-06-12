Kim Jong Un Pledges to ‘Hold Hands’ With Putin and Bolster Ties With Russia

Kim Jong Un made the vow on June 12, Russia's National Day, according to state media KCNA.

He also defended the Russian president's invasion of Ukraine, declaring "full support and solidarity.".

The DPRK people are extending full support and solidarity to the people of your country in their all-out struggle for implementing the sacred cause to preserve the sovereign rights, , Kim Jong Un, via KCNA.

... development and interests of the country against imperialists’ high-handed and arbitrary practices, Kim Jong Un, via KCNA.

Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory, Kim Jong Un, via KCNA.

Thanks to your correct decisions and guidance, the struggle of Russian people to foil the hostile forces’ escalating threats and challenges to deprive Russia of its sovereignty, security and peaceful life has entered a new decisive phase, Kim Jong Un, via KCNA.

The North Korean leader also called for "closer strategic cooperation" with Russia, NBC News reports.

Kim said he looks forward to , "holding hands firmly with the Russian president, in conformity with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country.".

Kim's remarks come as Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region, 'The Hill' reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that "counteroffensive, defensive actions" are under way.

I am in touch with our commanders of different directions every day.

Everyone is positive.

Pass this on to Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, via statement