Mike Pence Challenged By Leslie Stahl After Trump Bailed, 'You've Insulted '60 Minutes''

TMZ.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
President Trump just released video of his failed "60 Minutes" interview where he just walked out and never came back, and when Leslie Stahl challenged Mike Pence as to why the Prez walked out and didn't get an answer, she said they insulted her…
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: How Trump's Interviews On Fox Measure Up To How Many He's Given To All Other Outlets

How Trump's Interviews On Fox Measure Up To How Many He's Given To All Other Outlets 00:35

 Poll after poll suggests that President Donald Trump is a clear underdog against former Vice President Joe Biden. As his popularity with the American people wanes, the President has retreated deeper and deeper into the conservative media world. CNN reports Trump has given 10 times as many interviews...

First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News [Video]

First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News

CBS News shared sneak peeks at President Trump and Joe Biden's individual '60 Minutes' interviews prior to Sunday's airing, before Trump released his own footage from his interview with Lesley Stahl.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:08Published

'You're discrediting yourself': Trump releases '60 Minutes' tape of contentious interview with Lesley Stahl

 Trump complains about Stahl's questions on the condition of the economy and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Trump administration violates agreement, releases "60 Minutes" interview footage

 President Trump on Thursday violated an agreement with CBS News and released the White House's recording of an interview with "60 Minutes," three days ahead of..
CBS News

Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud [Video]

Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud

[NFA] Encouraged by President Trump and spurred by fears over voter fraud, about 80 volunteers gathered at a banquet hall for a training session on poll watching in Keego Harbor, Michigan. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump tests negative for virus pre-debate

 The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of Thursday night's (US time) second and final..
New Zealand Herald
Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship' [Video]

Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of COVID-19 stimulus, but Senate Republicans remained skeptical of a possible deal costing trillions of dollars.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Iowa Never Locked Down. Its Economy Is Struggling Anyway.

 President Trump has blamed Democratic officials’ rules for impeding the recovery. But even where restrictions are few, business is far from normal.
NYTimes.com

'Bias, hatred and rudeness': Trump posts unedited '60 Minutes' interview before it airs

 President Donald Trump posted full, unedited interviews that he and Vice President Mike Pence did with "60 Minutes" on Facebook on Thursday before the show's..
New Zealand Herald

12 days out from Election Day, Mike Pence is holding a rally in deeply red Indiana. Why?

 Vice President Mike Pence will collect some much-needed campaign dollars from his home state during a trip sandwiched between battleground states.
USATODAY.com

Pence touts reelection bid at New Hampshire rally

 Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in New Hampshire and touts a bid to reelect President Donald Trump at a 'Make America Great Again!' event at Port City Air in..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Trump Also Leaks Pence’s 60 Minutes Interview; Shows VP Squirming as Stahl Asks Why President Stormed Out

 After President *Donald Trump* released the bootleg copy of his 60 Minutes interview with *Lesley Stahl*, he followed up by releasing the conversation she also...
Mediaite Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNYTimes.com

Mike Pence Challenged By Leslie Stahl After Trump Bailed, 'You've Insulted '60 Minutes''

 President Trump just released video of his failed "60 Minutes" interview where he just walked out and never came back, and when Leslie Stahl challenged Mike...
TMZ.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

In Cincinnati, Vice President Pence touts Trump economic record

 Vice President Mike Pence touted President Donald Trump's economic record at a campaign stop Wednesday to a packed, standing-room only indoor rally at Lunken...
bizjournals


