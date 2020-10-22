|
Mike Pence Challenged By Leslie Stahl After Trump Bailed, 'You've Insulted '60 Minutes''
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
President Trump just released video of his failed "60 Minutes" interview where he just walked out and never came back, and when Leslie Stahl challenged Mike Pence as to why the Prez walked out and didn't get an answer, she said they insulted her…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lesley Stahl American journalist
First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:08Published
'You're discrediting yourself': Trump releases '60 Minutes' tape of contentious interview with Lesley StahlTrump complains about Stahl's questions on the condition of the economy and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Trump administration violates agreement, releases "60 Minutes" interview footagePresident Trump on Thursday violated an agreement with CBS News and released the White House's recording of an interview with "60 Minutes," three days ahead of..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:00Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump tests negative for virus pre-debateThe White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of Thursday night's (US time) second and final..
New Zealand Herald
Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
Iowa Never Locked Down. Its Economy Is Struggling Anyway.President Trump has blamed Democratic officials’ rules for impeding the recovery. But even where restrictions are few, business is far from normal.
NYTimes.com
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
'Bias, hatred and rudeness': Trump posts unedited '60 Minutes' interview before it airsPresident Donald Trump posted full, unedited interviews that he and Vice President Mike Pence did with "60 Minutes" on Facebook on Thursday before the show's..
New Zealand Herald
12 days out from Election Day, Mike Pence is holding a rally in deeply red Indiana. Why?Vice President Mike Pence will collect some much-needed campaign dollars from his home state during a trip sandwiched between battleground states.
USATODAY.com
Pence touts reelection bid at New Hampshire rallyVice President Mike Pence campaigns in New Hampshire and touts a bid to reelect President Donald Trump at a 'Make America Great Again!' event at Port City Air in..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this