Kanye West Done With Trump, Will Run For President

Clash Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk is advising him...

*Kanye West* has expanded on his intentions to run for President of the United States later this year.

Ye confirmed the bid with a simple tweet, trending globally within just a few minutes.

Speaking *in-depth to Forbes*, it seems that this wasn't a joke, either - he really means it.

In his sprawling, often contradictory answers during the interview Kanye West states that Elon Musk is currently advising him on his political bid.

He says: “Like anything I’ve ever done in my life, I’m doing to win.”

During the piece, Kanye West says he contracted COVID-19 in February, but he believes a potential vaccine is “the mark of the beast.”

Discussing his political beliefs, Yeezy confirmed that he has never voted in his life, before confirming he is done with supporting Trump.

Asked about siphoning votes away from Democrat candidate Joe Biden, Kanye said: “I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.”

Stating his desire to re-model the White House around Black Panther's fictional home of Wakanda, Kanye also displayed some worrying political beliefs, such as this quote:

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

The full piece can be found *HERE.*

Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election

Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election

 Kanye West announced Saturday that he is running for president in the 2020 US election. The rapper's declaration positions him as a challenger to incumbent President Donald Trump. West tweeted; "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future".

