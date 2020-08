Will Smith and Morgan Cooper Team Up for 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot | THR News



Now this is a story all about how ... a viral YouTube trailer is becoming a hot TV series. Will Smith and Morgan Cooper are teaming to adapt the beloved NBC comedy 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

Rob Schneider On Having Daughter Elle King In His Comedy Special



Comedian Rob Schneider is one proud papa. In his new Netflix standup special "Asian Momma, Mexican Kids", not only do Schneider's family serve as the inspiration behind his jokes, he also has his daughter Elle King appear in the special.