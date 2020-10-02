Donald Trump Reacts to Hope Hicks' Covid Diagnosis, Says He Will Begin Quarantine Process
Friday, 2 October 2020 () President Donald Trump is speaking out in response to the news that his top aide, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for coronavirus. Hicks has been on the campaign trail with Trump this week and it has been reported that she was onboard both Air Force One and Marine One with the president in the past [...]
