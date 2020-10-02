Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Reacts to Hope Hicks' Covid Diagnosis, Says He Will Begin Quarantine Process

Just Jared Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is speaking out in response to the news that his top aide, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for coronavirus. Hicks has been on the campaign trail with Trump this week and it has been reported that she was onboard both Air Force One and Marine One with the president in the past [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID After Traveling With President Trump

Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID After Traveling With President Trump 00:29

 President Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and the First Lady would "begin our quarantine process" while awaiting test results.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, tested positive for the coronavirus just days after traveling with him on Air Force One; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published
President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for COVID-19, and now President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are beginning the quarantine process. CBS 2 Political..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:06Published
Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hicks has traveled with President Trump several times this week.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump To Begin ‘Quarantine Process’ After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID

 President Trump's counselor and confidant Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID-19, after two days of traveling with him to Ohio and Minnesota, multiple...
cbs4.com

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania to quarantine after top aide Hope Hicks contracts COVID-19

 US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump will begin their "quarantine process" while they await their COVID-19...
Zee News Also reported by •MediaiteDeutsche Welle

Trump says he doesn't know his COVID-19 test results and is entering the 'quarantine process,' following news that close adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus

 President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the "quarantine process" as they await their results.
Business Insider Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this