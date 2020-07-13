Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

City’s court win intensifies top-4 race in Premier League

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Manchester City’s success in overturning its Champions League ban on Monday has huge ramifications on the Premier League and the remaining two teams that will qualify for Europe’s top club competition. Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester — and maybe Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United, too — are now fighting for two qualifying spots instead of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester [Video]

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

Eddie Howe declared Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation scrap “alive” after an astonishing second-half fightback shocked Champions League-chasing Leicester.Dominic Solanke ended his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback [Video]

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal [Video]

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

City's court win intensifies top-4 race in Premier League

City's court win intensifies top-4 race in Premier League City's court win intensifies top-4 race in Premier League
FOX Sports

EPL: Raheem Sterling's hat-trick helps Manchester City rout Brighton 5-0

 Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City ensured they will finish in the Premier League's top four with a 5-0 win over Brighton on Saturday as the...
Mid-Day

‘Super selfish’: Graeme Souness gives verdict on Liverpool FC star

 Graeme Souness says Mohamed Salah was “super selfish” in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night. The Egypt...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Leicester Mercury

Tweets about this

TTHFPODCAST

TTHFPODCAST Top 4 race intensifies after #ManCity court win #FFP #mancityban #CAS #EPL #ManCity https://t.co/5Cs0CgY6o3 14 minutes ago

WFXRsports

WFXR Sports City’s court win intensifies top-4 race in Premier League https://t.co/hHuJcuodvy 38 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports City's court win intensifies top-4 race in Premier League https://t.co/I4s6b4XCMf 38 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 SPORTS: City's court win intensifies top-4 race in Premier League https://t.co/p5KjAfkAvR 39 minutes ago

RealHypeTrain

The Hype Train Man City have had their two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Spor… https://t.co/RPwaP259sA 2 hours ago