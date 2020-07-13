City’s court win intensifies top-4 race in Premier League Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Manchester City’s success in overturning its Champions League ban on Monday has huge ramifications on the Premier League and the remaining two teams that will qualify for Europe’s top club competition. Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester — and maybe Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United, too — are now fighting for two qualifying spots instead of […] 👓 View full article

