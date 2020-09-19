|
Ginsburg's Death Could Lead to Conservative Lock on Supreme Court
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gives President Donald Trump an opportunity to add another conservative to the bench and shift the powerful high court's ideological balance further to the right. With a super-majority on the bench, wide-ranging issues could be impacted. Trump’s other Supreme Court appointments - conservative jurists Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh -- had succeeded other Republican-appointed justices. Now, with the death of Ginsburg, Trump can do something no other president has accomplished in a generation: replace a liberal justice with a conservative jurist. The last time this opportunity presented itself was when Republican President George...
'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56Published
Trump 'surprised' over Biden's choice of 'nasty' Harris
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
