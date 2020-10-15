Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for MI vs KKR IPL 2020
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () MI vs KKR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
In Match 28 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they clash on Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both the teams are on 8 points from 6 matches and have a chance to equal the points tally...