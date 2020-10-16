Global  
 

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders best XI - MI vs KKR LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Mumbai Indians vs...
0
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: 'Every player is ready to perform at any given time', says MI Coach Mahela Jayawardena

IPL 2020: 'Every player is ready to perform at any given time', says MI Coach Mahela Jayawardena 01:35

 Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock on field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, "Everyone...

