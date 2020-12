'Wonder Woman 1984' Is A Bomb In China



"Wonder Woman 1984" flopped at the international box office over the weekend. The movie earned a paltry $37.5 million, $18 million of which came from China. Many box office experts see this as a sign.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 6 days ago

Thanksgiving Box Office: 'Croods 2' Ahead of Projections With $14.2M Debut | THR News



Despite the most challenged Thanksgiving box office in modern times, 'The Croods: A New Age' managed to come in ahead of projections with a five-day holiday debut of $14.2 million, including $9.7.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:34 Published on November 30, 2020