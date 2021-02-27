US House passes Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
The relief package was approved after a 219-212 vote, and will now go to the Senate. The money is aimed at galvanizing a still-faltering US economy.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in a win for President Joe Biden, even as top Democrats..
