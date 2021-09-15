Simone Biles, Aly Raisman to testify before Senate on FBI's Larry Nassar investigation
Elite gymnasts are set to testify before a Senate panel on the FBI's failure to properly investigate sex abuse allegations against Larry Nassar.
The committee is examining the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.